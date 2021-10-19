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Revelation of Vatican’s Secret Archives: UFOs, Ancient Aliens, Time Travel, Angels & Demons...
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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265 views • October 19, 2021
[17.10.2021] - Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
Humanity’s evolution sometimes surprises us by providing rare unique individuals such as a Russian man called Professor Genrikh Mavrikiyevich Ludvig.
Known for his vast knowledge and expertise on ancient cultures, architecture and languages, he was also a brilliant Engineer and researcher often referred to as a "modern Leonardo da Vinci".
Rumor has it that Professor Ludvig was also one of the "rare few" that had access to the Vatican secret archives and by doing so found mind blowing secret information.

35,406 views Premiered 20 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
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https://youtu.be/c3Tqd1HxWSo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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