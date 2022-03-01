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As Bombs Fall In Ukraine, Bombshells Drop Concerning COVID Shot Crimes
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329 views • March 01, 2022
As the people are being diverted to Ukraine due to the CONvid-1984 narrative collapsing completely, the reality is that we are seeing the truth, more than ever, coming out regarding the deadly COVID shots, along with treasonous politicians who are selling the people out in order to protect the criminals in Big Pharma. SonsOfLibertyMedia.com contributor Suzanne Hamner joins me in this episode to elaborate on what is going on, including the stealth health card being promoted in the US.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/as-bombs-fall-in-ukraine-bombshells-drop-concerning-covid-shot-crimes-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/as-bombs-fall-in-ukraine-bombshells-drop-concerning-covid-shot-crimes-video/
Join our main chat on Discord: https://discord.gg/5YKACb46xJ
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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