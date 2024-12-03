No Pardon for Hunter - No How. No Way - My, My, How the Worm Turns when Reality Sets In.

Clips from the Alex Jones show on statements from Dementia Joe and the White House strongly affirming that there is no way Joe will pardon his son, Hunter.

Clip from Joe's early days i Congress railing about how cocaine users belong in jail.

Uh, is there any doubt that our politicians are nothing but a lying sack of scum? Pretty much a clown show there in Washington for sure who is obviously not on the side of Justice or the citizens but on their side only.

Subscribe to this channel for updates.