PROVING BROWNS EXECUTIVE ORDER UNCONSTITUTIONAL

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Wardo-Rants
Facts direct from the Oregon constitution proving the executive order INVALID
Never mind the law of the land the Bill of Rights Articles 9 and 10
which in common terms state that there is no authority to diminish any rights
of the people under any circumstances, no matter what state you live in.