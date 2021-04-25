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Critical Thinking - Shedding or Transmission of toxic pathogenic agency by the 'vaccinated' to the unvaccinated population
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83 views • April 25, 2021
Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P - Episode 44 - Published April 22, 2021
Critical Thinking - Shedding or Transmission of toxic pathogenic agency by the 'vaccinated' to the unvaccinated population
Immunology experts Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Christiane Northrup, Dr. Carrie Madej and Dr. Lee Merritt discuss the autoimmune diseases, potentially caused by vaccination and fertility dysfunctions, aborted pregnancies, abnormal menses and the nanotechnology incorporated in the messenger RNA effective genetic modification programs labeled as 'modern vaccination therapy' with Dr. Larry Palevsky.
Dr. Palevsky proposes to quarantine the 'vaccinated' disease infected population from its unvaccinated and relatively healthy counterpart. He describes the replacement of 'government' by 'rulership' and exposes a deeper agenda of population control.
Dr. Tenpenny advices all engaged health professionals to stop classifying this toxic injection of poisonous material as a 'vaccine' as it is cannot satisfy the medical stipulations to qualify as a historical vaccine. She describes the differences between the 'modern' and historical 'vaccines' in detail.
Dr. Madej and Dr. Northrup call for personal responsibility and critical evaluation regarding the 'official' narratives dispensed by global administrations, mainstream media and 'medical science experts' and provide a positive outlook, if a significant percentage of the globally dominated and psychologically tyrannized vox populi can unify in a better informed and mentally aware perspective and political perception.
Critical Thinking - Shedding or Transmission of toxic pathogenic agency by the 'vaccinated' to the unvaccinated population
Immunology experts Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Christiane Northrup, Dr. Carrie Madej and Dr. Lee Merritt discuss the autoimmune diseases, potentially caused by vaccination and fertility dysfunctions, aborted pregnancies, abnormal menses and the nanotechnology incorporated in the messenger RNA effective genetic modification programs labeled as 'modern vaccination therapy' with Dr. Larry Palevsky.
Dr. Palevsky proposes to quarantine the 'vaccinated' disease infected population from its unvaccinated and relatively healthy counterpart. He describes the replacement of 'government' by 'rulership' and exposes a deeper agenda of population control.
Dr. Tenpenny advices all engaged health professionals to stop classifying this toxic injection of poisonous material as a 'vaccine' as it is cannot satisfy the medical stipulations to qualify as a historical vaccine. She describes the differences between the 'modern' and historical 'vaccines' in detail.
Dr. Madej and Dr. Northrup call for personal responsibility and critical evaluation regarding the 'official' narratives dispensed by global administrations, mainstream media and 'medical science experts' and provide a positive outlook, if a significant percentage of the globally dominated and psychologically tyrannized vox populi can unify in a better informed and mentally aware perspective and political perception.
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