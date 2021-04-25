BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Critical Thinking - Shedding or Transmission of toxic pathogenic agency by the 'vaccinated' to the unvaccinated population
Sirebard
Sirebard
38 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
83 views • April 25, 2021
Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P - Episode 44 - Published April 22, 2021
Critical Thinking - Shedding or Transmission of toxic pathogenic agency by the 'vaccinated' to the unvaccinated population

Immunology experts Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Christiane Northrup, Dr. Carrie Madej and Dr. Lee Merritt discuss the autoimmune diseases, potentially caused by vaccination and fertility dysfunctions, aborted pregnancies, abnormal menses and the nanotechnology incorporated in the messenger RNA effective genetic modification programs labeled as 'modern vaccination therapy' with Dr. Larry Palevsky.

Dr. Palevsky proposes to quarantine the 'vaccinated' disease infected population from its unvaccinated and relatively healthy counterpart. He describes the replacement of 'government' by 'rulership' and exposes a deeper agenda of population control.

Dr. Tenpenny advices all engaged health professionals to stop classifying this toxic injection of poisonous material as a 'vaccine' as it is cannot satisfy the medical stipulations to qualify as a historical vaccine. She describes the differences between the 'modern' and historical 'vaccines' in detail.

Dr. Madej and Dr. Northrup call for personal responsibility and critical evaluation regarding the 'official' narratives dispensed by global administrations, mainstream media and 'medical science experts' and provide a positive outlook, if a significant percentage of the globally dominated and psychologically tyrannized vox populi can unify in a better informed and mentally aware perspective and political perception.
Keywords
autoimmune disease
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Turmeric Extracts Show Promise for Joint Pain, Research Indicates

Turmeric Extracts Show Promise for Joint Pain, Research Indicates

Edison Reed
Study Links 560 to 610 Minutes of Weekly Exercise to Larger Reductions in Cardiovascular Risk

Study Links 560 to 610 Minutes of Weekly Exercise to Larger Reductions in Cardiovascular Risk

Zoey Sky
Report: American Dream Lifetime Cost Reaches $5.3 Million as Wages Trail

Report: American Dream Lifetime Cost Reaches $5.3 Million as Wages Trail

Sterling Ashworth
EU Study Finds Children Absorb More Wireless Radiation Than Adults Across 5G Frequencies

EU Study Finds Children Absorb More Wireless Radiation Than Adults Across 5G Frequencies

Iva Greene
Meta-Analysis Finds Lower Brain Choline Compounds in People With Anxiety Disorders

Meta-Analysis Finds Lower Brain Choline Compounds in People With Anxiety Disorders

Morgan S. Verity
From Walks to Housework: Everyday Movement Linked to Healthier Aging Brains

From Walks to Housework: Everyday Movement Linked to Healthier Aging Brains

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy