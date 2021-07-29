President should tell the communist rulers of Cuba: If you are firing your people, all options will be at table

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07/18/2021 Masha Blackburn: President should come out and say to the communist rulers of Cuba: There is a line in the sand. If you are firing your people, then all options will be at the table to defend Cuban people who are fighting for freedom. Also, America is providing more Cuba people to get onto the internet using sci-fi technology.