Russian Economist Warns Mega-Size Global Financial Crisis Coming Soon

A prominent Russian economist has issued a warning to investors about the onset of an extensive global financial crisis. Alexander Razuvaev, who serves on Russia’s Supervisory Board of the Guild of Financial Analysts and Risk Managers, has expressed concerns about a significant impending crisis. He believes this could be triggered by an event like World War 3 or the disintegration of the European Union and its currency, the Euro. He further speculated that nations such as Italy and Spain might abandon the EU and reissue their currencies in place of the Euro.





Speaking to Moscow’s Izvestia News, Razuvaev stated, “Actually, it’s a bankruptcy, a banking crisis, or perhaps another significant event. These signs are indicative of an upcoming crisis, which will undoubtedly have a global impact.” He forecasts that a major crisis would cause a dip in energy prices while the value of precious metals would experience a surge.





For Russian investors, he advises a strategic shift in their investment portfolios, moving away from stocks and bonds. He advocates for a portfolio composition with a heavy emphasis on tangible assets, suggesting 75% be allocated to gold, silver, and bitcoin, while the remaining 25% should be invested in oil company stocks.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/02/2023





