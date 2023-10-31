Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Left Has Jumped The Shark Again
channel image
Son of the Republic
580 Subscribers
22 views
Published a day ago

Death Of The West: Welcome To [Libtard] Fantasy Land


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (30 October 2023)

https://youtu.be/x5_7l8lJX7Y

Keywords
terrorismactivismmind controlisraelpalestineliberalismpsy-opbrainwashingidiocracygazaprogressivisminfiltrationhamasleftismpsychological operationideologysubversionradicalismhive mindcollectivismextremismrob schmittterrorist sympathizerstate-sponsored terrorfanaticism

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket