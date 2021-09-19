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"Stay out of hospitals" - Witness claims hospitals are killing people.
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944 views • September 19, 2021
This is a owner of a NEW political upload video platform "Roxytube.com" (LINK Below) who's family seems to be targeted by The Left. He has lost 5 family members apparently "to COVID" in the last six weeks.
https://www.roxytube.com/
https://www.roxytube.com/
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