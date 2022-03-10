Revelation 21:7 and Prophecies of Isaiah 8 and Ezekiel 48

Isaiah 8:18 Behold, I and the children whom the Lord hath given me are for signs and for wonders in Israel from the Lord of hosts, which dwelleth in mount Zion.When Isaiah 8 is read, one would think the above verse is about Isaiah and his Sons; however, the Holy Spirit revealed to Apostle Paul this is rather about Christ.In Hebrews 2, Paul wrote that Christ is not ashamed to call those who are "sanctified" his brethren, and he further explained that God gave Children to Christ.Hebrews 2:13... Behold I and the children which God hath given me.In Revelation 21:7, it is Christ who declared that he will be a Father to those who overcome, and they will be his sons. Read the Study below for unequivocable proof and confirmation by Scriptures.These things saith THE FIRST and THE LASTWhat's the Deal about God giving Children to Christ?Revelation is closely linked to the Temple's Vision of Ezekiel.Ezekiel 48:11It shall be for the priests that are SANCTIFIED of the sons of Zadok; which have kept my charge, which went not astray when the children of Israel went astray, as the Levites went astray.Who are these sanctified Priests of the Sons of Zadok?In the Old Testament the Priests were sanctified with Oil and with the Blood of the Sacrifice.Leviticus 8:30 And Moses took of the anointing oil, and of the blood which was upon the altar, and sprinkled it upon Aaron, and upon his garments, and upon his sons, and upon his sons' garments with him; and sanctified Aaron, and his garments, and his sons, and his sons' garments with him.This Ceremonial foretold the sanctification of the Early Church by the Holy Spirit and by the Blood of Christ.Romans 15:16That I should be the minister of Jesus Christ to the Gentiles, ministering the gospel of God, that the offering up of the Gentiles might be acceptable, being sanctified by the Holy Ghost.Hebrews 10:10By the which will we are sanctified through the offering of the body of Jesus Christ once for all.Hebrews 10:29Of how much sorer punishment, suppose ye, shall he be thought worthy, who hath trodden under foot the Son of God, and hath counted the blood of the covenant, wherewith he was sanctified, an unholy thing, and hath done despite unto the Spirit of grace?True Sanctification does not come from Oil or blood of Goats or Sheep or Bullocks, it solely comes from the Holy Spirit and the Blood of Christ.Who then are the Sons of Zadok that are sanctified and can come near to God and be Ministers of His Altar (Ezekiel 44:15, Ezekiel 40:46)?In Revelation 5:10 Christ made Kings and Priest unto God who shall reign on the Earth. In the Old Testament, Melchizedek was King of Salem and also Priest of the Most High God. Melchi-zedek means King of Righteousness. In Jeremiah 23, Christ is called a Righteous (tsaddiq same as tsedeq) Branch and also "The Lord our Righteousness" (Yhvh Tsidqenu). In Jeremiah 33 Jerusalem is also called by the same Name "Yhvh Tsidqenu".Revelation 3:12...I will write upon him the name of my God, and the name of the city of my God, which is new Jerusalem, which cometh down out of heaven from my God: and I will write upon him my new name.Isaiah 61:10I will greatly rejoice in the Lord, my soul shall be joyful in my God; for he hath clothed me with the garments of salvation, he hath covered me with the robe of righteousness, as a bridegroom decketh himself with ornaments, and as a bride adorneth herself with her jewels.Very Important Study to read:Kings and Priest unto GodThe above Study contains lots of amazing Scriptures in which Christ is called the Righteous. It will help you clearly understand who the Sons of Zadok (Hebrew Name which means Righteous) are.Isaiah 53:11He shall see of the travail of his soul, and shall be satisfied: by his knowledge shall my righteous servant justify many; for he shall bear their iniquities.Isaiah 11:5And righteousness shall be the girdle of his loins, and faithfulness the girdle of his reins.Revelation 19:11 And I saw heaven opened, and behold a white horse; and he that sat upon him was called Faithful and True, and in righteousness he doth judge and make war.12 His eyes were as a flame of fire, and on his head were many crowns; and he had a name written, that no man knew, but he himself.Psalm 7:17I will praise the Lord according to his righteousness: and will sing praise to the name of the Lord most high.Psalm 23:3He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake.Psalm 48:10According to thy name, O God, so is thy praise unto the ends of the earth: thy right hand is full of righteousness.Psalm 89:16In thy name shall they rejoice all the day: and in thy righteousness shall they be exalted.Psalm 143:11Quicken me, O Lord, for thy name's sake: for thy righteousness' sake bring my soul out of trouble.