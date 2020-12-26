© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Geoffrey Gresh: Eurasia & the New Great Power Competition at Sea
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • December 26, 2020
Professor Geoffrey Gresh joins us to discuss the strategic maritime shifts under way from Europe to the Indian Ocean and Pacific Asia and the race for great power status as the earth’s changing landscape is rapidly transforming Eurasia and thus creating a new world order. We talk Mackinder, Spykman, Mahan, and cover terrain and sea from Morocco and the Strait of Gibraltar to Djibouti's Bab el-Mandeb Strait to China's "String of Pearls" ports (e.g. Gwandar, Pakistan). We look at the merits of the "Thucydides Trap" argument, the "Asian Century", and the importance of the underwater submarine cables that countries use to connect themselves to the internet.
*"The views expressed by Dr. Gresh are his personal views and do not represent the U.S. government, the Department of Defense, and the National Defense University.”
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
The New Great Game at Sea https://warontherocks.com/2020/12/the-new-great-game-at-sea
Unsettled Waters: Understanding Eurasia’s Maritime Thrust https://thediplomat.com/2020/12/unsettled-waters-understanding-eurasias-maritime-thrust
Website
Website https://cisa.ndu.edu/About/Faculty-and-Staff/Article-View/Article/2168042/dr-geoffrey-f-gresh
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/GGRESH
Books
To Rule Eurasia’s Waves: The New Great Power Competition at Sea https://yalebooks.yale.edu/book/9780300234848/rule-eurasias-waves
About Geoffrey F. Gresh
GEOFFREY F. GRESH is Professor of International Security Studies at the College of International Security Affairs (CISA), National Defense University in Washington, D.C. with a primary research focus on maritime affairs. He has also served as the Department Chair of International Security Studies (2016-2019) and as CISA’s Director of the South and Central Asia Security Studies Program (2014-2016).
Previously, he was a Visiting Fellow at Sciences Po in Paris and was the recipient of a Dwight D. Eisenhower/Clifford Roberts Fellowship. He also received a U.S. Fulbright-Hays Grant to teach international relations at Salahaddin University in Erbil, Iraq. He has been awarded a Rotary Ambassadorial Scholarship to Istanbul, Turkey and a Presidential Scholarship at the American University in Cairo, Egypt. Most recently, he was named as a Hitachi-CFR International Affairs Fellow, a U.S.-Japan Foundation Leadership Fellow, an Associate Member of the Corbett Centre for Maritime Policy Studies at King’s College in London, and as a term member to the Council on Foreign Relations.
He is the author of Gulf Security and the U.S. Military: Regime Survival and the Politics of Basing (2015), editor of Eurasia’s Maritime Rise and Global Security: From the Indian Ocean to Pacific Asia and the Arctic (2018) and co-editor of U.S. Foreign Policy in the Middle East: From American Missionaries to the Islamic State (2019). His forthcoming book, To Rule Eurasia's Waves: The New Great Power Competition at Sea is due out in the Fall of 2020, including a Chinese-language version in 2021. His research has also appeared in such scholarly or peer reviewed publications as World Affairs Journal, Gulf Affairs, Sociology of Islam, Caucasian Review of International Affairs, Iran and the Caucasus, The Fletcher Forum of World Affairs, Turkish Policy Quarterly, Central Asia and the Caucasus, Insight Turkey, Al-Nakhlah, War on the Rocks, and Foreign Policy. He has a working command of French, German, Spanish, Arabic, and Turkish. He received a Ph.D. in International Relations and MALD from The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*"The views expressed by Dr. Gresh are his personal views and do not represent the U.S. government, the Department of Defense, and the National Defense University.”
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
The New Great Game at Sea https://warontherocks.com/2020/12/the-new-great-game-at-sea
Unsettled Waters: Understanding Eurasia’s Maritime Thrust https://thediplomat.com/2020/12/unsettled-waters-understanding-eurasias-maritime-thrust
Website
Website https://cisa.ndu.edu/About/Faculty-and-Staff/Article-View/Article/2168042/dr-geoffrey-f-gresh
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/GGRESH
Books
To Rule Eurasia’s Waves: The New Great Power Competition at Sea https://yalebooks.yale.edu/book/9780300234848/rule-eurasias-waves
About Geoffrey F. Gresh
GEOFFREY F. GRESH is Professor of International Security Studies at the College of International Security Affairs (CISA), National Defense University in Washington, D.C. with a primary research focus on maritime affairs. He has also served as the Department Chair of International Security Studies (2016-2019) and as CISA’s Director of the South and Central Asia Security Studies Program (2014-2016).
Previously, he was a Visiting Fellow at Sciences Po in Paris and was the recipient of a Dwight D. Eisenhower/Clifford Roberts Fellowship. He also received a U.S. Fulbright-Hays Grant to teach international relations at Salahaddin University in Erbil, Iraq. He has been awarded a Rotary Ambassadorial Scholarship to Istanbul, Turkey and a Presidential Scholarship at the American University in Cairo, Egypt. Most recently, he was named as a Hitachi-CFR International Affairs Fellow, a U.S.-Japan Foundation Leadership Fellow, an Associate Member of the Corbett Centre for Maritime Policy Studies at King’s College in London, and as a term member to the Council on Foreign Relations.
He is the author of Gulf Security and the U.S. Military: Regime Survival and the Politics of Basing (2015), editor of Eurasia’s Maritime Rise and Global Security: From the Indian Ocean to Pacific Asia and the Arctic (2018) and co-editor of U.S. Foreign Policy in the Middle East: From American Missionaries to the Islamic State (2019). His forthcoming book, To Rule Eurasia's Waves: The New Great Power Competition at Sea is due out in the Fall of 2020, including a Chinese-language version in 2021. His research has also appeared in such scholarly or peer reviewed publications as World Affairs Journal, Gulf Affairs, Sociology of Islam, Caucasian Review of International Affairs, Iran and the Caucasus, The Fletcher Forum of World Affairs, Turkish Policy Quarterly, Central Asia and the Caucasus, Insight Turkey, Al-Nakhlah, War on the Rocks, and Foreign Policy. He has a working command of French, German, Spanish, Arabic, and Turkish. He received a Ph.D. in International Relations and MALD from The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.