CBDCs: Evil & Terrifying

Central Bank Digital Currencies

* The idea that your cash — and savings — exist as a license from your government is terrifying.

* If you combine the idea of a technologically cancelable currency with artificial intelligence and ‘social scoring’ or ‘social credit’, your savings can be canceled.

* You are, in effect, a slave of the state.





The U.S. Dollar Is Under Attack From Washington! | Rick Rule & Mike Maloney (20 July 2023)

https://youtu.be/2ojvEVC3qtg

