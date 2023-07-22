Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CBDCs: Evil & Terrifying
channel image
Son of the Republic
501 Subscribers
117 views
Published Yesterday

Central Bank Digital Currencies

* The idea that your cash — and savings — exist as a license from your government is terrifying.

* If you combine the idea of a technologically cancelable currency with artificial intelligence and ‘social scoring’ or ‘social credit’, your savings can be canceled.

* You are, in effect, a slave of the state.


The full webcast is linked below.


The U.S. Dollar Is Under Attack From Washington! | Rick Rule & Mike Maloney (20 July 2023)

https://youtu.be/2ojvEVC3qtg

Keywords
libertyevilfiat currencyfederal reserveglobalismtyrannyusuryenslavementtotalitarianismcashless societyeconomic warfarebanksterdigital currencyeconomic slaverycentral bankmike maloneyfinancial slaverybanking cartelpower grabcbdcreserve currencyrick rulefednowfinancial warfaremoney changer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket