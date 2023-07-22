CBDCs: Evil & Terrifying

Central Bank Digital Currencies
* The idea that your cash — and savings — exist as a license from your government is terrifying.
* If you combine the idea of a technologically cancelable currency with artificial intelligence and ‘social scoring’ or ‘social credit’, your savings can be canceled.
* You are, in effect, a slave of the state.
The full webcast is linked below.
The U.S. Dollar Is Under Attack From Washington! | Rick Rule & Mike Maloney (20 July 2023)
