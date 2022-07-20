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WATCH Far-left DECLARES WAR on pro-life pregnancy centers
High Hopes
High Hopes
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57 views • July 20, 2022

Glenn Beck


Jul 17, 2022 The far-left’s pro abortion agenda is NOT about women’s health, Glenn argues. Because if it was, why would they be declaring WAR against alternative options to Planned Parenthood? Why would they be enraged by some women choosing to receive good healthcare from pro-life centers? In this clip, Glenn details some of the far-left’s latest efforts to DESTROY pro-life health institutions. He explains why their actions are EVIL and why it’s time we label it that, too....


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iXOpGguEimg

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current eventsplanned parenthoodwarfar lefthealthcarepro-lifeglenn beckpregnancy centersalternative options
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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