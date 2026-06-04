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How to pay Zero estate taxes No matter how huge the estate is
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
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What if the federal estate tax is optional for families living in the 50 states? And what happens when you discover that the tax code explicitly excludes your home state from its jurisdiction?


In this presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, the founder of Freedom Law School, breaks down a simple legal claim: that you can legally and safely pay zero estate taxes, no matter how large your inheritance is.


Peymon challenges the standard rules taught to mainstream accountants and tax attorneys. He walks you straight through the official tax code to show why he believes the law contains a deliberate geographic limitation that excludes the 50 states.


In this video, we cover:

- 30 Years of Non-Filing: How Peymon hasn't paid taxes in 30 years and challenges the U.S. Tax Court.

- The Section 2001 Trap: Why IRS Form 706 explicitly targets "citizens or residents of the United States," and the legal definition of what that geographic area actually covers.

- The Definition Deception: A close look at Section 7701, where Peymon shows that the tax code explicitly defines "State" and "United States" to mean only the District of Columbia.

- The Petroleum Proof: How Congress proves they know exactly how to write "the 50 states" into a statute when they actually intend to tax them—using Section 4612 as an example.

- The Supreme Court Precedent: Rulings from Stamberg v. Carhart and Gould v. Gould proving that tax statutes cannot be expanded by assumption or implication.


Watch the presentation, look up the codes for yourself, and verify the facts.


Do you think the federal estate tax is misunderstood by most mainstream accountants? Let us know in the comments below!

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politicstaxesfinance
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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