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Hiding The Real Vaxx Numbers, We Need Mass Non-Compliance & Pfizer To Make Pfizermectin
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220 views • September 30, 2021
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Sources used in video:
There is no justice system, read about the Sacklers - https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/09/29/big-pharma-and-the-opioid-epidemic.aspx
Hiding all the real numbers because the vaxx is the disease - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/28/truth-being-ignored-victoria-australia-records-867-new-covid-cases-375-in-hospital-and-95-of-those-hospitalized-are-vaccinated/
Where are all the organ damage autopsies - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/dr-ryan-cole-investigations-organ-damage-spike-protein-covid-vaccine/
Gee I wonder why all these people are dying - https://news.yahoo.com/analysis-thousands-more-usual-dying-170117640.html
How can they continue to spew safe and effective - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/nearly-50k-medicare-patients-died-soon-after-getting-covid-shot-whistleblower/
What a coincidence, Pfizer makes Ivermectin look-a-like - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/pfizer-launches-final-study-covid-drug-thats-suspiciously-similar-ivermectin
Didn't vaccines used to give you immunity for life - https://technofog.substack.com/p/vaccine-duration-theyre-hiding-something
Are you stupid, ignorant and immoral, liberals say you are - https://greenwald.substack.com/p/an-nba-star-and-new-yorks-governor-8d1
This guy explains it better than fauci does - https://twitter.com/ClayTravis/status/1442852144646922246
Some countries don't have their head up their ass - https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Japan-to-end-all-COVID-emergency-restrictions-575408951.html
Not only did they leave them behind, they won't let them back home either - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/outrageous-biden-state-dept-refuses-entry-private-rescue-flight-28-americans-83-green-card-members-afghanistan/
Russell Brand gets red-pilled - https://twitter.com/patriottakes/status/1442526950308777993
Liberals want full control of your children - https://twitter.com/greg_price11/status/1442997263601750018
How are these people always connected, Gabby Petito in video in 2014 - https://nypost.com/2021/09/27/gabby-petito-starred-in-2013-music-video-irreplaceable/
None of this makes sense, boiling bear urine - https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2021/09/29/woman-accused-starting-fawn-fire-boiling-bear-urine-to-drink/
Another story that just doesn't add up - https://people.com/human-interest/missing-indiana-boy-found-dead-alongside-his-dog-a-week-after-disappearance/
Australian Jab Race - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/vaccine-comedy-break/
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
There is no justice system, read about the Sacklers - https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/09/29/big-pharma-and-the-opioid-epidemic.aspx
Hiding all the real numbers because the vaxx is the disease - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/28/truth-being-ignored-victoria-australia-records-867-new-covid-cases-375-in-hospital-and-95-of-those-hospitalized-are-vaccinated/
Where are all the organ damage autopsies - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/dr-ryan-cole-investigations-organ-damage-spike-protein-covid-vaccine/
Gee I wonder why all these people are dying - https://news.yahoo.com/analysis-thousands-more-usual-dying-170117640.html
How can they continue to spew safe and effective - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/nearly-50k-medicare-patients-died-soon-after-getting-covid-shot-whistleblower/
What a coincidence, Pfizer makes Ivermectin look-a-like - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/pfizer-launches-final-study-covid-drug-thats-suspiciously-similar-ivermectin
Didn't vaccines used to give you immunity for life - https://technofog.substack.com/p/vaccine-duration-theyre-hiding-something
Are you stupid, ignorant and immoral, liberals say you are - https://greenwald.substack.com/p/an-nba-star-and-new-yorks-governor-8d1
This guy explains it better than fauci does - https://twitter.com/ClayTravis/status/1442852144646922246
Some countries don't have their head up their ass - https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Japan-to-end-all-COVID-emergency-restrictions-575408951.html
Not only did they leave them behind, they won't let them back home either - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/outrageous-biden-state-dept-refuses-entry-private-rescue-flight-28-americans-83-green-card-members-afghanistan/
Russell Brand gets red-pilled - https://twitter.com/patriottakes/status/1442526950308777993
Liberals want full control of your children - https://twitter.com/greg_price11/status/1442997263601750018
How are these people always connected, Gabby Petito in video in 2014 - https://nypost.com/2021/09/27/gabby-petito-starred-in-2013-music-video-irreplaceable/
None of this makes sense, boiling bear urine - https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2021/09/29/woman-accused-starting-fawn-fire-boiling-bear-urine-to-drink/
Another story that just doesn't add up - https://people.com/human-interest/missing-indiana-boy-found-dead-alongside-his-dog-a-week-after-disappearance/
Australian Jab Race - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/vaccine-comedy-break/
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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