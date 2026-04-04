❗️Yemen - arrest of Israeli network of spies working directly for intelligence through Mossad, military intelligence agency Aman, & other Israeli entities - Security & Intelligence Service announces

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❗️Yemen's Security and Intelligence Service announces the arrest of a network of spies working directly for Israeli intelligence through Mossad, military intelligence agency Aman, and other Israeli entities.
The arrested elements provided Israel with:
🔸 Military and security coordinates
🔸 Locations of military and security sites
🔸 Intelligence on economic facilities inside Yemen
They operated using espionage applications and covert communication programs.
Issued April 4, 2026.
Adding:
The IDF has issued an urgent evacuation warning for the Masnaa border crossing on the Syrian-Lebanese border, threatening imminent strikes.
All those in the marked red zone on Highway M30 ordered to evacuate immediately.