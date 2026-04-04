❗️Yemen - arrest of Israeli network of spies working directly for intelligence through Mossad, military intelligence agency Aman, & other Israeli entities - Security & Intelligence Service announces

❗️Yemen's Security and Intelligence Service announces the arrest of a network of spies working directly for Israeli intelligence through Mossad, military intelligence agency Aman, and other Israeli entities.

The arrested elements provided Israel with:

🔸 Military and security coordinates

🔸 Locations of military and security sites

🔸 Intelligence on economic facilities inside Yemen

They operated using espionage applications and covert communication programs.

Issued April 4, 2026.

Adding:

The IDF has issued an urgent evacuation warning for the Masnaa border crossing on the Syrian-Lebanese border, threatening imminent strikes.

All those in the marked red zone on Highway M30 ordered to evacuate immediately.