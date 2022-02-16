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Learn, Earn, Churn: The Making of Government Minions
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1 view • February 16, 2022
The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode to continue what we were exposing last week and adding four new bills that are continuing to push a soviet style education on the children of the US that will ultimately end in their total slavery. These unconstitutional bills must be beat back!
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/learn-earn-churn-the-making-of-government-minions-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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