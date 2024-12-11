There is a war of good vs evil, a war against all of us, says David A. Hughes

"There's a war between good and evil." "It's a war between these vicious psychopaths and the rest of humanity." "They're not like us." "They don't think like us." "They appear not to have a conscience." "Just in terms of the kind of medical experimentation... it's just beyond belief what the Nazis were doing in terms of experimenting on people medically." "I find it... deeply troubling in that regard, that what appears to have taken place since 2021, is a worldwide experiment on a reported 5.55 billion people who took these [ Covid ] shots, because there was never any adequate data..." [ The Covid vaccine came out in Dec 2020. ] "These shots, they all contain a whole host of undisclosed ingredients." "This is based on the studies of 26 different research teams that did microscopic and spectroscopic analysis of their contents." "This is really frightening stuff..." "All of the harms are now becoming self evident." "What do we do when faced with that kind of evil?" "It has to start with the role of conscience." "This is a war against all of us." "We are all undeclared participants in this war." "It's so dark that many people can't face it..." "But given that is fundamentally what it is, each of us has to start with our own conscience, and what we deep down know to be right and wrong." "And even many people who went along with these highly deceptive narratives in 2020 [and] 2021 and beyond, they must deep down know that there's something really, really badly wrong at this stage." "When we look into ourselves, it then becomes incumbent on all of us to ask... what is it that we can do?"

This video clip is from an interview of Prof. David A. Hughes, done by David Knight, titled "INTERVIEW Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State", which was posted on 18 June 2024.

The full 57-minute interview is posted here:

Prof. David A. Hughes, Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Lincoln (UK), is author of the book

"Covid-19: Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy : Volume 1"

which can be downloaded for FREE here:

Prof. David A. Hughes is also author of the book “Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of The Deep State”, which can be found here:

David A. Hughes's Substack is here (the best place to keep up with his work):

David Hughes's website is here:

Description of author from Amazon

“David A. Hughes is Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Lincoln (UK). He received his undergraduate and master’s degrees from Oxford University and holds doctorates in German Studies from Duke University and International Relations from Oxford Brookes University. His research focuses on psychological warfare, 9/11, COVID-19, the deep state, technocracy, global class relations, and resurgent totalitarianism.”

