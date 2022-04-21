Shrinkflation and the Empire

Why does everything suddenly cost more money? Why are your gas and groceries more expensive? It might be due to Triffin's Dilemma'. 'Triffin's Dilemma' is a reference to economist Robert Triffin, who noticed back in 1960 that, whatever country holds the world's reserve currency, must inflate that currency to keep the global economy running by supplying all the other nations with its money. But by helping the global economic system, it hurts its own domestic economy by causing price increases (as its unit of currency is diluted and loses purchasing power). As a result, price inflation occurs at home. This is the paradox of modern empires: That, as they facilitate their international grid, they undermine their own homeland.DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.Video Sources:1) The Next Decade: Where We've Been...and Where We're Going2) What Is The Triffin Dilemma?