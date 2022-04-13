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Fauci Family Snake Pit Unveiled: "Watch The Water" Editor Makes Demonic Discovery
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302 views • April 13, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The producer of the documentary "Watch The Water", Nicholas Stumphauzer, joins Stew to discuss some of the behind the scenes works with the documentary. Stumphauzer reveals that through faith and the prayers of his peers, that he was able to endure and edit the heavy hitting information.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10r7h0-fauci-family-snake-pit-unveiled-watch-the-water-editor-makes-demonic-discov.html
The producer of the documentary "Watch The Water", Nicholas Stumphauzer, joins Stew to discuss some of the behind the scenes works with the documentary. Stumphauzer reveals that through faith and the prayers of his peers, that he was able to endure and edit the heavy hitting information.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10r7h0-fauci-family-snake-pit-unveiled-watch-the-water-editor-makes-demonic-discov.html
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