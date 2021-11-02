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HALLOWEEN SPECIAL: MURDER ON THE SET, GERM THEORY IS BS, KILLER TSUNAMI COMING SOON?
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31 views • November 02, 2021
43rd Episode: Death on then set of Dust has all the earmarks of a staged event. The Plandemic is still playing out according to the Cabal’s plans. I tear Germ Theory a new one and explain why Homeopathy needs a resurgence. Is HAARP or maybe aliens being used to create the most devastating tsunami ever to kill everything and destroy all buildings along the coasts of both sides of the North Atlantic?
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