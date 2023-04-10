Der Antichrist eindeutig das Papsttum

Quellen:
H. Grattan Guiness, Romanismus und die Reformation aus prophetischer Sicht
Alexander Hislop, Von Babylon nach Rom
Eduard Gibbon, Verfall und Untergang des Römischen Reiches
J. A. Wylie, The Papacy is the Antichrist
https://www.youtube.com/@joggler66
https://www.youtube.com/@truthinhistory
https://revelationtimelinedecoded.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.