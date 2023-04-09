IF I DIE NATURALLY I've BEEN A LIAR

Matthew 12:37 For By Thy Words Thou Shalt Be Justified, and By Thy Words Thou Shalt Be Condemned. Revelation 21: 8 But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death. False Witness and False brother R G Stair Died a Profound LIAR 2 Years ago on April the 3rd 2021. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ

https://brandnewtube.com/studio

https://rumble.com/c/c-382445

