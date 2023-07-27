Anthony Reynolds teaches us about Kingship in the modern day with King Charles III and in times like Henry VIII. We also examine Queen Camilla, Queen Elizabeth II and Royalty from The Bible. Who was the British Josiah, for instance? Which 86-year-old disobeyed Royalty and paid with his life? On an interesting tangent, we question the order of service of the modern-day church and seek answers from The Bible about where we may have gone wrong.

Scriptures used: Nehemiah 8, I Corinthians 14:26, Acts 19, Daniel 7, Deuteronomy 17, 1 Samual 8, Genesis 14, Psalm 146.

Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.

Filmed on Sunday, 23rd July 2023.

