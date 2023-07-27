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Kingship
Chartridge Mission Church
Chartridge Mission Church
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36 views • July 27, 2023

Anthony Reynolds teaches us about Kingship in the modern day with King Charles III and in times like Henry VIII. We also examine Queen Camilla, Queen Elizabeth II and Royalty from The Bible. Who was the British Josiah, for instance? Which 86-year-old disobeyed Royalty and paid with his life? On an interesting tangent, we question the order of service of the modern-day church and seek answers from The Bible about where we may have gone wrong.

Scriptures used: Nehemiah 8, I Corinthians 14:26, Acts 19, Daniel 7, Deuteronomy 17, 1 Samual 8, Genesis 14, Psalm 146.

Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.

Filmed on Sunday, 23rd July 2023.

Do join us for our Sunday Service at 18:00 hrs.

www.Chartridge.UK

Recorded with a Sony A7s3 camera with a 24-105mm F4 Sony lens. Slog3. Audio: Sound Devices MixPre3ii using a Rode NT5 microphone. 32bit Float and Mogami 2534 XLR cable. Atomos Shinobi 5" Video Monitor. Sony MDR-7506 Headphones. Freewell Magnetic Variable ND Filter. Key Light: Aputure Light Storm 60x with Aputure Light Dome Mini II.

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iiielizabethdavidcharleskingiihenrypolycarpjanejosiahpawsonviiiseymourqueen camilla
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