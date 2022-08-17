WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 17MAR22 - Plane Hits Water

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATIONhttps://youtu.be/j-Av9EpUb58
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #161
Links to sources:
Plane Hits Water - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xWZJx...
Landing Gear Collapses - https://fb.watch/bpFqNlu0lj/
Pushback - https://fb.watch/bpFjuWZqjx/
Low Takeoff - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JshAn...
Boat - https://fb.watch/bpIs6zw6hO/
Helicopter - https://fb.watch/bpP6E-_H4X/
Aggressive Startup - https://fb.watch/bpPw4LCpEx/
Crosswind Landing - https://fb.watch/bsK5giHTtn/
Wind Lifts Plane - https://fb.watch/bsMzCAFJvn/
Trees - https://fb.watch/bsMG81N7JD/
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet
Twitter » https://twitter.com/officiallucaas