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Plasma Universe, Time Traveler, Cosmic Rays | Suspicious Observers News Oct.30.2020
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52 views • October 30, 2020
Dr. Dunning’s Book: https://www.amazon.com/Phoenix-Protoc...
Our Websites:
https://www.Suspicious0bservers.org
https://www.SpaceWeatherNews.com
https://www.QuakeWatch.net/prediction...
https://www.ObservatoryProject.com
https://www.MagneticReversal.org
Wanted- Earthquake Forecasters: https://youtu.be/l1iGTd84oys
Earthquake Forecasting Contest: https://youtu.be/Fsa_4jAyQsI
Contest Information: http://www.quakewatch.net/contest
Today's Featured Links:
Dr. Dunning’s Book: https://www.amazon.com/Phoenix-Protoc...
Awesome Video About Dunning’s Book: https://youtu.be/ExjE_V6XW6Q
Earth Got Lucky in 1938: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2010.15762.pdf
Cosmic Rays and Cognition: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
Expansion Problem: https://www.nbi.ku.dk/english/news/ne...
Why is the IGM Hot? https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/...
Here Comes Solar Max: https://www.esa.int/Safety_Security/S...
Our Websites:
https://www.Suspicious0bservers.org
https://www.SpaceWeatherNews.com
https://www.QuakeWatch.net/prediction...
https://www.ObservatoryProject.com
https://www.MagneticReversal.org
Wanted- Earthquake Forecasters: https://youtu.be/l1iGTd84oys
Earthquake Forecasting Contest: https://youtu.be/Fsa_4jAyQsI
Contest Information: http://www.quakewatch.net/contest
Today's Featured Links:
Dr. Dunning’s Book: https://www.amazon.com/Phoenix-Protoc...
Awesome Video About Dunning’s Book: https://youtu.be/ExjE_V6XW6Q
Earth Got Lucky in 1938: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2010.15762.pdf
Cosmic Rays and Cognition: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
Expansion Problem: https://www.nbi.ku.dk/english/news/ne...
Why is the IGM Hot? https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/...
Here Comes Solar Max: https://www.esa.int/Safety_Security/S...
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