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SPÉCIAL HALLOWEEN : Regarder à vos risques et périls!😱😱😱 - Amélie Paul
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40 views • October 28, 2020
21 oct. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lwN0Ov3m_bA&;feature=youtu.be
Amélie Paul : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMjnDanC86BYIbVLARs3_9Q
MERCI DE ME SUPPORTER ET DONC DE SUPPORTER LA CAUSE:
DONS INTERAC: [email protected] (réponse: Amelie)
PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.me/RebelEffect
N'OUBLIEZ PAS DE VOUS ABONNER À MA CHAÎNE! MERCI 1000 fois!🙏
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Bonne nouvelle! Les p'tits monstres pourront passer l'Halloween cette année! Avec certaines restrictions, bien sûr! Mais savons-nous vraiment ce que nous célébrons? Est-ce que cette fête anodine ne cache pas de sombres desseins?
Mesures sanitaires, origines de l'Halloween, occultisme, satanisme, trafic humain, Bal Masqué de l'UNICEF... tout y est!
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Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Amelie_Paul
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ameliepaul
FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/ameliepaulfanpage
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Amelie_Paul
Amélie Paul : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMjnDanC86BYIbVLARs3_9Q
MERCI DE ME SUPPORTER ET DONC DE SUPPORTER LA CAUSE:
DONS INTERAC: [email protected] (réponse: Amelie)
PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.me/RebelEffect
N'OUBLIEZ PAS DE VOUS ABONNER À MA CHAÎNE! MERCI 1000 fois!🙏
.
Bonne nouvelle! Les p'tits monstres pourront passer l'Halloween cette année! Avec certaines restrictions, bien sûr! Mais savons-nous vraiment ce que nous célébrons? Est-ce que cette fête anodine ne cache pas de sombres desseins?
Mesures sanitaires, origines de l'Halloween, occultisme, satanisme, trafic humain, Bal Masqué de l'UNICEF... tout y est!
.
.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Amelie_Paul
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ameliepaul
FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/ameliepaulfanpage
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Amelie_Paul
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