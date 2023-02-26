INFODEFENSE
Putin warns of a substantial response to the threats.
Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin has stated that Russia is ready for a substantial response to threats from outside.
The resilient people of Russia have already fought for the freedom of the world.
The victorious generation will not allow the Nazis to raise their heads.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.