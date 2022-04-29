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HaskellFilmz Interview: Ramola D The Incredible Independent Journalist released from the Pen!
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76 views • April 29, 2022
Re-posted with permission from Youtube/Haskellfilmz: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=txOPdSZ66bc
From Chris Haskell: Today's video is an Interview of Ramola D from Ramola D Reports and It is one of those Must See videos! Reporter Chris Haskell Interviews the Independent Journalist Ramola D after she has been released from a mental institution where they illegally incarcerated her on a 72 Hour hold which was derived from a supposed complaint from a neighbor which turns out to be false! They came to her home in Massachusetts with police, a mental institution rep. and an ambulance which they forced and manhandled her into and brought her to Carney Hospital on there "72 Hour Hold" which turned out to be about 6 days due to they don't count weekends or Holidays and she remained for the weekend and a holiday! Ramola D. did end up causing the Hospital issues due to the amount of supporters, friends and loved one's trying to reach her! You can find Ramola' Ds website here, The Everyday Concerned Citizen
https://everydayconcerned.net/ramola-...
From Chris Haskell: Today's video is an Interview of Ramola D from Ramola D Reports and It is one of those Must See videos! Reporter Chris Haskell Interviews the Independent Journalist Ramola D after she has been released from a mental institution where they illegally incarcerated her on a 72 Hour hold which was derived from a supposed complaint from a neighbor which turns out to be false! They came to her home in Massachusetts with police, a mental institution rep. and an ambulance which they forced and manhandled her into and brought her to Carney Hospital on there "72 Hour Hold" which turned out to be about 6 days due to they don't count weekends or Holidays and she remained for the weekend and a holiday! Ramola D. did end up causing the Hospital issues due to the amount of supporters, friends and loved one's trying to reach her! You can find Ramola' Ds website here, The Everyday Concerned Citizen
https://everydayconcerned.net/ramola-...
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