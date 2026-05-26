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GZ: Israel uses Americans as their spearhead in Middle East - Wyatt Reed, with Wafiq Safa, Hezbollah official - The Grayzone
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Israel uses Americans as their spearhead in Middle East — Hezbollah official
💬 "America used to benefit from Israel in the Middle East…Israel was America’s spearhead in the region. Today we saw the opposite… Today Israel has become the one leading America and benefiting from America," Hezbollah’s top security official Wafiq Safa says.
This leads to Americans sacrificing their lives to participate in Israeli wars in the region that have little to do with the US, he points out.
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