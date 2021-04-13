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4.13.21: The MORE we LEARN...the MORE we STAND and FIGHT BACK! PRAY!
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31 views • April 13, 2021
Get the Emergency Food you need BEFORE the next emergency!
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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
Music
Lioness
Song by Kevin Graham
https://artlist.io/?search=lioness
Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/Ps.60
https://t.me/QAnonJohn17/5626
Clip from the movie 'The Live' by John Carpenter, 1988.
Orwell
https://t.me/cjtruth316/3017
https://salmartingano.com/2020/05/the-1918-spanish-flu-only-the-vaccinated-died/
WHAT HISTORY TELLS US ABOUT THE 1918 “SPANISH FLU”
Pompeo tweet D5
https://twitter.com/mikepompeo/status/1381392669704871942?s=21
BREAKING: Canadian Church Completely SHUT DOWN!200 Police, Barrier Wall and Helicopter Support
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhVWTVKfskQ
The Secret Contents of Ever Given – Evergreen Container Ship – Translated Video By Kaan Sariaydin
https://www.mavigazetem.com.tr/the-secret-contents-of-ever-given-evergreen-container-ship-translated-video-by-kaan-sariaydin/
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to: And We Know, 30520 Rancho California Rd, #126, Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
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*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America. Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything you want. https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
http://preparewithandweknow.com/
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
Music
Lioness
Song by Kevin Graham
https://artlist.io/?search=lioness
Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/Ps.60
https://t.me/QAnonJohn17/5626
Clip from the movie 'The Live' by John Carpenter, 1988.
Orwell
https://t.me/cjtruth316/3017
https://salmartingano.com/2020/05/the-1918-spanish-flu-only-the-vaccinated-died/
WHAT HISTORY TELLS US ABOUT THE 1918 “SPANISH FLU”
Pompeo tweet D5
https://twitter.com/mikepompeo/status/1381392669704871942?s=21
BREAKING: Canadian Church Completely SHUT DOWN!200 Police, Barrier Wall and Helicopter Support
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhVWTVKfskQ
The Secret Contents of Ever Given – Evergreen Container Ship – Translated Video By Kaan Sariaydin
https://www.mavigazetem.com.tr/the-secret-contents-of-ever-given-evergreen-container-ship-translated-video-by-kaan-sariaydin/
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to: And We Know, 30520 Rancho California Rd, #126, Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America. Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything you want. https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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