Plasma Infusion Trojan Horse: Whistleblower Nurse Exposes Poisoning of Pure Bloods

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On Friday, a whistleblower nurse spoke to the Stew Peters Show about a shocking fact: patients, including the most vulnerable in society, are experiencing the same symptoms of vaccine injured.
She says she feels she's giving patients a Covid-19 booster shot every time she conducts a blood transfusion, and now she's quitting, but not before she raises the alarm about this ungodly conspiracy.
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