© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Failing To Correct & Deal With Lawbreakers Only Leads To More Lawlessness
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • September 06, 2021
Dr. Anthony Fauci has been allowed to continue in not only his sin, which is transgression of the law ( 1 John 3:4), for more than four decades in the united States, which has resulted in untold millions of people dying due to his purposeful, Big Pharma paid for, lying tongue. In this episode, we'll look all the way back to 1983 and then to 1989 and to 2010-11 and parallel that with Dr. Fauci's criminal activity in which many people lost their lives. We'll then look to Scripture as to what happens when men don't deal with sin in their midst and how it only emboldens the sinner, which should be a clear picture of us not just demanding that Fauci be removed by have justice brought upon his head in a biblical fashion (Exodus 21:12).
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.