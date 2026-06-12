Kuwait's Historic Oil Shift to Asia: From Strategy to Crisis

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- Kuwait offered direct crude sales to Asian refiners, ending decades of intermediary-focused marketing practices.
- Strategy aimed to expand market share amid competition from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and U.S. shale.
- Kuwait sought stronger Asian demand, better pricing, and reduced dependence on middlemen traders.
- Exports halted after force majeure declaration, with April 2026 shipments falling to zero.
- Regional conflict and Strait of Hormuz closure overshadowed initiative, delaying potential market benefits.
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