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Episode 6 - 20190227 - Rancho Canyon Music
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3 views • July 04, 2020
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Had a wonderful opportunity to talk with Rancho Canyon Music store owner Craig Ferguson in this episode. Craig has been a fixture in RSM music for 20 years with lessons, rentals, performances and more. He had even more fun stuff going on than I had been aware of. If you don't know about Craig or his center, you're going to want to watch this one for sure. Located in Plaza Empressa (where the ARCO and post office are), he's easy to get to:
29851 Aventura, Ste. H
RSM, CA 92688
Phone: 949-589-4751
email: [email protected]
www.ranchocanyonmusic.com
Had a wonderful opportunity to talk with Rancho Canyon Music store owner Craig Ferguson in this episode. Craig has been a fixture in RSM music for 20 years with lessons, rentals, performances and more. He had even more fun stuff going on than I had been aware of. If you don't know about Craig or his center, you're going to want to watch this one for sure. Located in Plaza Empressa (where the ARCO and post office are), he's easy to get to:
29851 Aventura, Ste. H
RSM, CA 92688
Phone: 949-589-4751
email: [email protected]
www.ranchocanyonmusic.com
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