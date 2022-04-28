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Food Processing Plants Burning Down Around The World
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87 views • April 28, 2022
I'm sharing my response on seeing this video. Remember God rewards those who follow him in faith; not the devil in fear. Few take the narrow road. Be amongst the few.
1 John 5:4
King James Version
For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.
Acts 14:22
King James Version
22 Confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.
link to the youtube video
https://youtu.be/ujplATb3XNY
1 John 5:4
King James Version
For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.
Acts 14:22
King James Version
22 Confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.
link to the youtube video
https://youtu.be/ujplATb3XNY
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