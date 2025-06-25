BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israel, Iran, Ehud Olmert & Military Tribunals 06/25/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
778 followers
1
78 views • 19 hours ago

Former Prime Minister of Israel, Ehud Olmert stated, “There is no alternative but the path of two states”. He is absolutely against Benjamin Netanyahu. This could mean that the headline given to Leslie Johnson in 2006 which reads: “Omer ushers in Palestinian State” can soon come to pass, and then catastrophe will hit America because we allowed Israel to be split.

Keywords
iranmilitaryisraeltribunalsprophecy clubehudstan johnsonprophecy with stanolmert
Chapters

00:00Leslie Headlines

04:23Israeli PM Olmert

16:57Word in Revelation to You

22:16The Elijah Plan

24:24Military Tribunals

