Blackmores vitamin tablets and capsules magnetic. MUST WATCH. 🇦🇺
143 views
channel image
Roobs Flyers
Published 2 months ago |

Common off the shelf vitamin tablets and capsules from Australia's largest healthcare company, Blackmores, are magnetic.


But it's not the contents that are magnetic, it's the capsule shells and the tablet coatings. What is it?


In this video we tested Bioceuticals 'Viroguard' Lysine and Zinc capsules, and Blackmores 'Executive' Stress Relief Vitamin B tablets. Bioceuticals is owned by Blackmores.


https://www.bioceuticals.com.au/product/brand_product/BioCeuticals


https://www.blackmores.com.au/contact-us


Perhaps give Blackmores a call or email and ask for an explanation.


You can try this yourself at home, let's see what other products also have magnetic properties.


