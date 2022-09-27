Blackmores vitamin tablets and capsules magnetic. MUST WATCH. 🇦🇺

Common off the shelf vitamin tablets and capsules from Australia's largest healthcare company, Blackmores, are magnetic.
But it's not the contents that are magnetic, it's the capsule shells and the tablet coatings. What is it?
In this video we tested Bioceuticals 'Viroguard' Lysine and Zinc capsules, and Blackmores 'Executive' Stress Relief Vitamin B tablets. Bioceuticals is owned by Blackmores.
https://www.bioceuticals.com.au/product/brand_product/BioCeuticals
https://www.blackmores.com.au/contact-us
Perhaps give Blackmores a call or email and ask for an explanation.
You can try this yourself at home, let's see what other products also have magnetic properties.
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
