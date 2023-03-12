Dave Zere: Americans people are waking up because they feel betrayed by our own government. Also our Big Pharma and pharmaceutical companies lied to us

https://gettr.com/post/p2b0cb7a29d

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Dave Zere @davidzere , The host at Real America’s Voice:

Americans people are waking up because they feel betrayed by our own government. Also our Big Pharma and pharmaceutical companies lied to us. People are getting blood clots 17 months after the vaccinations, and they're dying in droves. We may have lost 1,6 millions Just from that. We've lost faith and trust in our government, like the Chinese people probably are in their own government.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 Real America’s Voice的主持人Dave Zere @davidzere：美国人们觉醒是因为他们发觉被自己的政府背叛了。大型制药公司也背叛了我们，对我们撒谎。人们在接种疫苗17个月后出现血栓，大量地死去，可能160万美国人因此丧命。我们对自己的政府失去了信心和信任，就像中国人民不信任中共政府一样。





