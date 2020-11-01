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The Divisive History of the Democrat Party
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16 views • November 01, 2020
The divisive history of the Democrat party has always been a part of the party platform. Unfortunately, many people have not studied the history of the party and are blind to what is taking place. From segregation to political terrorism, the truth is the Democrats are exactly the same, they simply changed tactics to use Black America to achieve their political agenda.
This video was created to shed light on this topic and encourage others to research the political past of the Democrat party because those who refuse to do so are doomed to repeat it.
The audio in the video comes from Ben Tissot @Bensounds.
https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free-music/track/tomorrow
Articles and images from the video are taken from the following sources:
Voter fraud and intimidation yesterday--
1.https://www.historynet.com/the-roots-of-voter-fraud-in-america.htm
2.https://talkingpointsmemo.com/feature/todays-voter-suppression-tactics-have-a-150-year-history
3.An 1876 political cartoon, text reads 'Of course he wants to vote the Democratic ticket!; Democratic 'Reformer': You're as free as the air, ain't you? Say you are, or I'll blow your black head off!
Image: Artist Arthur Burdett Frost(1851-1928)/GettyImages
4.Voter intimidation Black Panther Party -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=neGbKHyGuHU
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Black_Panther_Party_voter_intimidation_case
5. https://www.ncpedia.org/red-shirts
6. Mail in ballots during Lincoln administration-- https://www.raabcollection.com/presidential-autographs/lincoln-fraud
7.https://www.redstate.com/streiff/2014/04/03/rampant-vote-fraud-uncovered-north-carolina/
Voter Fraud and Intimidation Today:
1. Michigan-- https://townhall.com/tipsheet/reaganmccarthy/2020/06/12/michigan-democratic-official-faces-trial-for-6-counts-of-alleged-election-fraud-n2570573
2. https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2020/08/20/benson-asked-investigate-detroit-perfect-storm-voting-problems/5616629002/
3. Ohio-- https://www.heritage.org/voterfraud/search?state=OH
4. Minneapolis-- https://theohiostar.com/2020/09/29/rep-ilhan-omar-linked-to-cash-for-ballots-voter-fraud-scheme-in-minneapolis/
5. Texas-- https://nationalfile.com/democrats-face-134-counts-of-voter-fraud-in-texas/
6.https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/texas-mayoral-candidate-zul-mohamed-arrested-charged-109-counts-mail-ballot-fraud-scheme/
7. Chicago-- https://www.dnainfo.com/chicago/20161019/downtown/vote-rigged-elections-history-fraud-stolen-trump/
8. NYPost-- https://nypost.com/2020/08/29/political-insider-explains-voter-fraud-with-mail-in-ballots/
9. Georgia-- https://townhall.com/tipsheet/reaganmccarthy/2020/09/08/georgia-voter-fraud-n2575805
10. Federalist article covering numerous cases of voter fraud--
https://thefederalist.com/2016/10/13/voter-fraud-real-heres-proof/
Segregation:
1. https://www.dailysignal.com/2019/05/22/colleges-diversity-fixation-is-creating-segregation/
2. https://www.forbes.com/sites/richardvedder/2018/11/15/racial-segregation-on-american-campuses-a-widespread-phenomenon/#6b1c39804455
3. https://www.rt.com/op-ed/498992-racial-segregation-us-universities/
4. https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/segregation-is-making-a-comeback-on-college-campuses
5. https://www.dailywire.com/news/seattle-autonomous-zone-creates-black-only-segregated-area
6. https://www.thecollegefix.com/black-students-demand-segregated-spaces-white-students/
7. https://www.foxnews.com/us/university-of-virginia-student-says-too-many-white-people-at-schools-new-multicultural-center-report
Political Terrorism:
1.https://www.politico.com/story/2016/12/ku-klux-klan-founded-dec-24-1865-232856
2. https://www.nytimes.com/1865/09/14/archives/burning-freedmens-schoolhousesburn.html
3. https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bronsonstocking/2020/10/18/watch-antifa-in-san-francisco-attacks-republicans-and-cops-hurl-racial-epithets-n2578318
4. https://townhall.com/columnists/rachelalexander/2020/06/01/antifa-hijacks-black-protests-turns-them-into-violent-riots-n2569785
5. https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12423041/antifa-protesters-trash-brooklyn-stores-george-floyd-counter-riots/
6. https://www.waynedupree.com/2020/08/blm-car-dealership-riots-milwaukee/
7.https://thefederalist.com/2020/09/16/study-up-to-95-percent-of-2020-u-s-riots-are-linked-to-black-lives-matter/
8. https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2020/08/31/riots-violence-erupting-turning-many-away-blm-and-protests-column/5675343002/
9. https://www.rt.com/usa/502918-blm-usa-riots-wisconsin/
10. https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2020/08/29/riots-for-neo-liberalism-antifa-blm-are-the-global-elites-useful-thugs/
DNC 2020 Logo with Baphomet head turned perpendicular from the usual vertical position.
https://biztimes.com/official-logo-branding-unveiled-for-2020-dnc/
#Democrats #Segregation #PoliticalViolence #PoliticalTerrorism #VoterFraud #VoterIntimidation
This video was created to shed light on this topic and encourage others to research the political past of the Democrat party because those who refuse to do so are doomed to repeat it.
The audio in the video comes from Ben Tissot @Bensounds.
https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free-music/track/tomorrow
Articles and images from the video are taken from the following sources:
Voter fraud and intimidation yesterday--
1.https://www.historynet.com/the-roots-of-voter-fraud-in-america.htm
2.https://talkingpointsmemo.com/feature/todays-voter-suppression-tactics-have-a-150-year-history
3.An 1876 political cartoon, text reads 'Of course he wants to vote the Democratic ticket!; Democratic 'Reformer': You're as free as the air, ain't you? Say you are, or I'll blow your black head off!
Image: Artist Arthur Burdett Frost(1851-1928)/GettyImages
4.Voter intimidation Black Panther Party -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=neGbKHyGuHU
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Black_Panther_Party_voter_intimidation_case
5. https://www.ncpedia.org/red-shirts
6. Mail in ballots during Lincoln administration-- https://www.raabcollection.com/presidential-autographs/lincoln-fraud
7.https://www.redstate.com/streiff/2014/04/03/rampant-vote-fraud-uncovered-north-carolina/
Voter Fraud and Intimidation Today:
1. Michigan-- https://townhall.com/tipsheet/reaganmccarthy/2020/06/12/michigan-democratic-official-faces-trial-for-6-counts-of-alleged-election-fraud-n2570573
2. https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2020/08/20/benson-asked-investigate-detroit-perfect-storm-voting-problems/5616629002/
3. Ohio-- https://www.heritage.org/voterfraud/search?state=OH
4. Minneapolis-- https://theohiostar.com/2020/09/29/rep-ilhan-omar-linked-to-cash-for-ballots-voter-fraud-scheme-in-minneapolis/
5. Texas-- https://nationalfile.com/democrats-face-134-counts-of-voter-fraud-in-texas/
6.https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/texas-mayoral-candidate-zul-mohamed-arrested-charged-109-counts-mail-ballot-fraud-scheme/
7. Chicago-- https://www.dnainfo.com/chicago/20161019/downtown/vote-rigged-elections-history-fraud-stolen-trump/
8. NYPost-- https://nypost.com/2020/08/29/political-insider-explains-voter-fraud-with-mail-in-ballots/
9. Georgia-- https://townhall.com/tipsheet/reaganmccarthy/2020/09/08/georgia-voter-fraud-n2575805
10. Federalist article covering numerous cases of voter fraud--
https://thefederalist.com/2016/10/13/voter-fraud-real-heres-proof/
Segregation:
1. https://www.dailysignal.com/2019/05/22/colleges-diversity-fixation-is-creating-segregation/
2. https://www.forbes.com/sites/richardvedder/2018/11/15/racial-segregation-on-american-campuses-a-widespread-phenomenon/#6b1c39804455
3. https://www.rt.com/op-ed/498992-racial-segregation-us-universities/
4. https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/segregation-is-making-a-comeback-on-college-campuses
5. https://www.dailywire.com/news/seattle-autonomous-zone-creates-black-only-segregated-area
6. https://www.thecollegefix.com/black-students-demand-segregated-spaces-white-students/
7. https://www.foxnews.com/us/university-of-virginia-student-says-too-many-white-people-at-schools-new-multicultural-center-report
Political Terrorism:
1.https://www.politico.com/story/2016/12/ku-klux-klan-founded-dec-24-1865-232856
2. https://www.nytimes.com/1865/09/14/archives/burning-freedmens-schoolhousesburn.html
3. https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bronsonstocking/2020/10/18/watch-antifa-in-san-francisco-attacks-republicans-and-cops-hurl-racial-epithets-n2578318
4. https://townhall.com/columnists/rachelalexander/2020/06/01/antifa-hijacks-black-protests-turns-them-into-violent-riots-n2569785
5. https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12423041/antifa-protesters-trash-brooklyn-stores-george-floyd-counter-riots/
6. https://www.waynedupree.com/2020/08/blm-car-dealership-riots-milwaukee/
7.https://thefederalist.com/2020/09/16/study-up-to-95-percent-of-2020-u-s-riots-are-linked-to-black-lives-matter/
8. https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2020/08/31/riots-violence-erupting-turning-many-away-blm-and-protests-column/5675343002/
9. https://www.rt.com/usa/502918-blm-usa-riots-wisconsin/
10. https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2020/08/29/riots-for-neo-liberalism-antifa-blm-are-the-global-elites-useful-thugs/
DNC 2020 Logo with Baphomet head turned perpendicular from the usual vertical position.
https://biztimes.com/official-logo-branding-unveiled-for-2020-dnc/
#Democrats #Segregation #PoliticalViolence #PoliticalTerrorism #VoterFraud #VoterIntimidation
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