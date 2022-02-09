What in the, Anything But The Covid Vaccine, is going on here then?



Heather McDonald ends her set with proudly announcing she is double vaccinated, and boosted, still gets her periods, and is totally fine.

THEN COLLAPSES.



As you know, we have been reporting on these things occuring.



It could have been;

Making The Bed

Having Sex and being a women, and being 38

Energy Prices rising

She could be a footballer (soccer)?

She could be a basketball player or athlete?

She may be doing too much excercise

She could have inhaled a tiny bit of toxins, from a tobacco smoker?

She may have one of the new rising illnesses?

It may be air pollution?

It could have been Climate Change?



She may have been shovelling some snow?



Nope. She said she hadn't eaten before the set.



I wonder if that will be in the mainstream soon? New reason for rising Heart Attacks, not eating before a set.



Whatever it is, no one seems to want to highlight the obvious;



MOST OF THESE PEOPLE ARE VACCINATED!