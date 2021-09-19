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Is Star Trek Everyday 6th Senses Humanity's Future? Terje G. Simonsen: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #51
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20 views • September 19, 2021
Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we discuss the untapped 6th senses of humanity with the author, Terje G. Simonsen. In Buddhism, the 6th sense is a natural element of our spiritual identity. As we amplify our energy fields, we activate more and more 6th senses. As the world steamrolls further into the 5thdimensional consciousness and higher with Earth and source, the new human with a variety of 6th senses will be common. So I ask, Terje to answer questions about our potential Star Trek reality where consciousness exploration is normal. Terje, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!
Wondering what happened to episode #52? EPISODE #52 WAS DELETED BY Y T W/IN 6-HOURS AFTER 126,000 VIEWS. Y T THREATENED TO DELETE MY CHANNEL IF I RE-POST IT AGAIN.
All show identification had to be removed to pass al go rithm. God bless. 😊💖
WATCH THE DELETED EPISODE #52 HERE:
https://odysee.com/@MustWatch:8/E51_C...
Questions:
1. Before we dig into your work. Can you tell us your story about how you got into this work?
2. In the Star Trek TV series, many alien races have unique 6th senses. Counselor, Dianna Troy comes from a race that telepathic and empathic. In her culture, they train their 6th senses. Is this where humanity will end up?
3. Some religions are fearful of the 6th senses being the work of the devil. However, Buddhists do not believe in the concept of the devil, because what you believe in, you create and attract to yourself as part of a life lesson. What are your thoughts on this concept of the 6th senses being a manifestation of the devil?
4. In episode 6 of “Star Trek the Next Generation”, Amanda Rogers is a Starfleet intern who plans to study biology with Dr. Crusher. However, it’s revealed with her budding supernatural 6th senses that she can’t control that she is part of the Q Collective. What are your recommendations for managing the 6th senses that go haywire?
5. In the Star Trek TV series, of all the alien life forms encountered, I found the Q Collective to be the most fascinating. The Q collective is a race of extra-dimensional beings who have the ability to manifest anything within time, space, and reality. They seem omnipotent, but they acknowledge that humanity eventually exceeds their capacity in the future. So Q is assigned to find out as much about humanity and report to his collective. In Buddhism, this would resemble a collective of ascended masters, which are Buddhas and Bodhisattvas that travel the multiverse after overcoming Samsara (holographic matrix). What are your thoughts on this parallel comparison between the Q Collective and the Ascended Masters in Buddhism/Hinduism?
6. Ironically, the Q character was kicked out of his collective for being too much the Joker. In Buddhism, the Joker is a test of discernment. I do 6th Senses consultation from a Buddhist approach to consciousness. What are your thoughts on 6th sense etiquette?
To get a copy of Terje’s book, A Short History of (Nearly) Everything Paranormal: Our Secret Powers, Telepathy, Clairvoyance, and Precognition, just visit Amazon.com and look up the book title or Terje G. Simonsen.
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://pixabay.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://www.movavi.com/
https://anchor.fm/
https://www.fiverr.com/
https://zoom.us/
https://grammarly.com/
Wondering what happened to episode #52? EPISODE #52 WAS DELETED BY Y T W/IN 6-HOURS AFTER 126,000 VIEWS. Y T THREATENED TO DELETE MY CHANNEL IF I RE-POST IT AGAIN.
All show identification had to be removed to pass al go rithm. God bless. 😊💖
WATCH THE DELETED EPISODE #52 HERE:
https://odysee.com/@MustWatch:8/E51_C...
Questions:
1. Before we dig into your work. Can you tell us your story about how you got into this work?
2. In the Star Trek TV series, many alien races have unique 6th senses. Counselor, Dianna Troy comes from a race that telepathic and empathic. In her culture, they train their 6th senses. Is this where humanity will end up?
3. Some religions are fearful of the 6th senses being the work of the devil. However, Buddhists do not believe in the concept of the devil, because what you believe in, you create and attract to yourself as part of a life lesson. What are your thoughts on this concept of the 6th senses being a manifestation of the devil?
4. In episode 6 of “Star Trek the Next Generation”, Amanda Rogers is a Starfleet intern who plans to study biology with Dr. Crusher. However, it’s revealed with her budding supernatural 6th senses that she can’t control that she is part of the Q Collective. What are your recommendations for managing the 6th senses that go haywire?
5. In the Star Trek TV series, of all the alien life forms encountered, I found the Q Collective to be the most fascinating. The Q collective is a race of extra-dimensional beings who have the ability to manifest anything within time, space, and reality. They seem omnipotent, but they acknowledge that humanity eventually exceeds their capacity in the future. So Q is assigned to find out as much about humanity and report to his collective. In Buddhism, this would resemble a collective of ascended masters, which are Buddhas and Bodhisattvas that travel the multiverse after overcoming Samsara (holographic matrix). What are your thoughts on this parallel comparison between the Q Collective and the Ascended Masters in Buddhism/Hinduism?
6. Ironically, the Q character was kicked out of his collective for being too much the Joker. In Buddhism, the Joker is a test of discernment. I do 6th Senses consultation from a Buddhist approach to consciousness. What are your thoughts on 6th sense etiquette?
To get a copy of Terje’s book, A Short History of (Nearly) Everything Paranormal: Our Secret Powers, Telepathy, Clairvoyance, and Precognition, just visit Amazon.com and look up the book title or Terje G. Simonsen.
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://pixabay.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://www.movavi.com/
https://anchor.fm/
https://www.fiverr.com/
https://zoom.us/
https://grammarly.com/
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