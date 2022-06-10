The Head of Personnel of the Ukrainian Army in Kherson - Calls on Ukrainian Troops to SURRENDER after Defecting to the Russian Side. - 061022

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The Head of Personnel of the Ukrainian Army in Kherson calls on Ukrainian troops to surrender after defecting to the Russian side:
Valentin Bondarenko resigned as head of the personnel department of the 124 Territorial Defense Brigade in Kherson. He asked for the surrender of his former comrades and to recover their old lives and occupations, because he sees no sense in resistance and only sees a future within the Russian Federation for Kherson.