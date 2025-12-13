"Leave Them Somalis Alone"- WHITE MEN are WAY WORSE; Says Tim Walz

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota, who apparently turned a blind eye to the fraud as long as they continue to vote for him, essentially giving away billions of US taxpayer dollars to the Somali community and their affiliate Al Shabab terrorist group, asked whether or not the Somali community should hold themselves accountable, immediately blames, the evil white man. #woke #somalia #minnesota #fraud