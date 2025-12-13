BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
"Leave Them Somalis Alone"- WHITE MEN are WAY WORSE; Says Tim Walz
44 views • 22 hours ago

Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota, who apparently turned a blind eye to the fraud as long as they continue to vote for him, essentially giving away billions of US taxpayer dollars to the Somali community and their affiliate Al Shabab terrorist group, asked whether or not the Somali community should hold themselves accountable, immediately blames, the evil white man. #woke #somalia #minnesota #fraud

evilwokefraudminnesotaidentity politicssomaliawhite mentim walzwelfare fraudracial politicssomaliwhite men are evilsomalis are thieves
