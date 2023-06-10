BOMBSHELL! Mel Gibson About To EXPOSE All Of Them

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MIRRORED from Redacted
8 Jun 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MNIKASuG52M&ab_channel=Redacted
Was Mel Gibson the fall guy for wanting to child trafficking rings in Hollywood? He is involved in a new documentary about the underbelly of child trafficking in the U.S. and other countries. That is why he is trending today. Will the mainstream condone this or remind us why he is a persona non grata?