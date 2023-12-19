PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING - Project Runway Season 17 Ep. 3 aired on 14th march 2019 prior covid

Please Subscribe to my Rumble Channel

Covid-19 outbreak happened in December 2019 this show aired few months back before the Plandemic on 14th march 2019. Exactly 33 weeks and 3 days prior the Covid-19 plandemic.

This is one of the example of predictive programing or revelation of the methods orchestrated by illuminati.

In late March of 2019 (9 months prior to the first official declared COVID-19 case) an episode of Project Runway’s 17th season aired entitled “All the Rage” which featured a contestant named “Kovid” designing a face mask. The previous episode was called “The Future is here”. Season 17 debuted on March 14, otherwise known as “PI Day”. Coincidence? Nothing happens by mistake.





Kovid’s mask design was featured on Project Runway in March 2019.





On Season 17 of fashion show ‘Project Runway’, a designer and model named Kovid Kapoor participated in a “Head To Toe” challenge, which asked contestants to create a printed design look that covers the model’s entire body. Kovid Kapoor’s design ended up being a red plaid suit with an accompanying face mask, which, of course, wouldn’t be out of place in 2020 [but it didn’t made much sense in 2019]. It was a huge hit with one of the judges calling it ‘sick’. Taken together, Kovid’s name and design strangely foreshadows future events. Exactly 33 weeks and 3 days later, the first covid-19 coronavirus case was recorded, all of it according to plan.





A stunning predictive programming connection to the number 33 and the mRNA covid vaccine: “Behold ye among the heathen, and regard, and wonder marvellously: for I will work a work in your days, which ye will not believe, though it be told you” – Habakkuk 1:5 (KJB).





It has been shown by altmedia why the mRNA covid-19 vaccine should rightly be called the “Messenger 33 vaccine”.





For those with eyes to see and ears to hear, pay attention. The mRNA covid vaccine, what humansarefree.com call the “Messenger 33 vaccine”, has been planned for a long, long time. It’s not being ‘rushed to production’ it’s being rolled out in accordance to the dictates of the New World Order in the Great Reset.





Think long and hard before allowing this witch’s brew to be injected into your blood stream, because it will likely take you somewhere you don’t really want to go. It can’t be said it any more strongly than that.





The internet had a meltdown on Monday (30 November) over a recently unearthed clip from the 17th season of Project Runway, which appears to have – however accidentally – predicted the Covid-19 pandemic.





On season 17 of the fashion design show, which aired in 2019, a designer named Kevin Kapoor participated in a "Head To Toe" challenge, which asked contestants to create a printed design look that covers the model's entire body.





Kapoor's design ended up being a red plaid suit with an accompanying face mask, which, of course, wouldn't be out of place in 2020. (Even more hilarious, the judges deemed the look “sick.”)





Taken together, Kovid's name (a Sanskrit word meaning "intelligent" or "poet") and design strangely foreshadows future events.





