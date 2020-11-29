Judas As Watchman I warn the righteous & unrighteous it's time to come out of denominationalism.

Objective truth, the one faith system, the authority, power, and majesty of our Lord is as high as the heavens above the ways of men Isaiah 55. The only way we could have been in apostasy (2 Thess. 2:3), is if mankind was kept in ignorance for 1680 yrs. of objective truth from God 2 Thess. 2:10!

Though one can still be counted as righteous when utilizing a denominational Bible Acts 17:30; Rom. 5:13, it is not the Bible at all Gal. 1:6-10, it is antichrist (James describes it as the wisdom from below) and something we would never dare utilize if we were not under a strong delusion 2 Thess. 2:11 and in ignorance about the mysteries of the Kingdom of Heaven Matt. 13:11.