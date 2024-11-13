BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Glyphosate Effect: How The World’s Most Common Herbicide Is Undermining Your Health And What You
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
100 views • 5 months ago

Courtesy of http://www.realtruthtalks.com

For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide, visit: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup .  For a FREE "Glyphosate 101" e-guide, click-on: tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup.  To easily share with your loved ones, use: DetoxRoundup.com & tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup, respectively

For more amazing health- & life-saving information regarding chronobiology (circadian rhythms), mitochondrial health, and MORE, click-on both: Linktr.ee/Healthmerica & tinyurl.com/HowToDieOfNothing

If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:

tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101, print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,

and fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727 or, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975

If you happen to place an order for any of the above, please forward me a copy of your order confirmation email to one of the below so that I can ensure that your order ships out, ASAP!:

[email protected]

[email protected]

and then either leave me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975, OR text: 305.297.9360

with the date & approx. time of your email since I do NOT check emails regularly.

For media inquiries, partnership requests, or for advertising, contact Danny “The Glyphosate Guy” Tseng:

Voice: 1+786.441.2727

glyphosateroundupstephanie senefftoxic legacy
