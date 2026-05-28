Military Tribunals, Global Martial Law & The End of Corrupt Civilian Courts





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You've been asking: where are the arrests? Why is nothing happening? The answer is hiding in plain sight—in the law of war manual, in executive orders you've never heard of, and in a military justice system that has been operating in the shadows for years.





In this definitive legal breakdown, John Michael Chambers lays out the immutable blueprint that makes the deep state's destruction not just possible, but inevitable. The corrupt civilian courts were compromised long ago. That's why justice is being executed through military tribunals—anchored in the official Law of War manual of the United States Department of War.





The legal architecture is airtight. Executive Order 13818: sanctions against severe human rights abuse and corruption. Executive Order 13848: measures for foreign interference in U.S. elections. Together, they give the U.S. military sweeping powers—global asset freezes, extraterritorial operations, and the authority to take action against international actors allied with the deep state.





When civilian government institutions have been infiltrated and incapacitated by hostile internal saboteurs, the armed forces hold supreme judicial authority. That is not a coup. That is constitutional mandate. Every verdict. Every arrest. Every execution. Covered by the Law of War manual.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.