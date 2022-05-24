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Learning The Instructions of God (The Law) Part 4
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31 views • May 24, 2022
This video is on the Law that is in the Torah that God has given to mankind. Without it there would be no civilized world. This is a continuation in a series that will show how many still apply to the average person today.
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God Bless!
Verses that uphold the Law:
Romans 3:31, 7:12, 13:8, 2:12-13
Rev 22:14
1 John 2:3-4, 3:22-23, 5:2-3, 3:4
Matt 5:17-18, 7:21-23, 13:39-43, 15:3
1 Corin 7:19
Gal 3:10
Ephes 2:15
1 Timothy 1:8-11
2 Timothy 2:3-5
Hebrews 1:9, 8:10, 10:16-18, 10:28-29
2 John 1:6
Deut 11:26-28, 10:12-13, 4:2
Psalms 119:7-11, 119:151-152
Acts 21:20, 24:14, 25:8
Please like, share, and leave a comment!
God Bless!
Verses that uphold the Law:
Romans 3:31, 7:12, 13:8, 2:12-13
Rev 22:14
1 John 2:3-4, 3:22-23, 5:2-3, 3:4
Matt 5:17-18, 7:21-23, 13:39-43, 15:3
1 Corin 7:19
Gal 3:10
Ephes 2:15
1 Timothy 1:8-11
2 Timothy 2:3-5
Hebrews 1:9, 8:10, 10:16-18, 10:28-29
2 John 1:6
Deut 11:26-28, 10:12-13, 4:2
Psalms 119:7-11, 119:151-152
Acts 21:20, 24:14, 25:8
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